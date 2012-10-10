Twin View Turf Provides the Best Grass in Brisbane

Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The garden is one of the most important parts of the home. It is often the first and most prominent part of the home that visitors or potential buyers will see. It requires regular maintenance and care, and in the summertime can be the venue for most of the social calendar. Twin View Turf is a Brisbane grass business providing premium grass and turf for home lawns, commercial greenery and even putting greens.



Twin View Turf provide a wide variety of different grasses for different purposes and price ranges: Legend, a fine textured couch grass that gives a luscious green throughout most of the year, Wintergreen, a more robust grass which maintains its green all year round with a high wear tolerance for those who use the garden every day, and their signature product, Sir Walter Brisbane, which has a soft texture and promises easy maintenance, growing well in sunshine or shade.



To help consumers decide upon the most appropriate turf the Twin View Turf site makes use of infographics, high quality video and imagery to make distinctions clear. The turf can be ordered online using any major credit card.



The site also describes the installation and delivery processes in detail, with several options available to cater to all circumstances.



As well as selling to consumers, the company also caters to commercial enterprises and businesses, from full sports fields and golf courses to companies with an environmental pledge to increase greenery and reduce carbon emissions. The commercial services delivered include Stolonising, Scarifying, Laser Levelling, Vertidraining and Soil Testing.



A spokesperson for the company explained their green fingered commitment, “We’re turf specialists, and from providing the turf to delivering and installing it, we have the expertise in our teams to make sure the process is painless and the result is extraordinary. Whether landscaping and remodelling, or simply refreshing a threadbare or weeded lawn, we can make sure that our customers get the benefit of expert advice every step of the way. We even give detailed advice on aftercare to make sure that the benefit our customers get is long term.”



About Twin View Turf

Twin View Turf provides specialist services for all consumer and commercial turf needs. Quality assured turf is installed with all the latest equipment so consumers can be assured of complete satisfaction no matter the size of the job. For more information please visit: http://www.twinviewturf.com.au/