Twine Shop Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce Sustainable Clothing

Twine Shop has proudly announced that it is revolutionizing the future of clothing by introducing its all-new line of sustainable clothing called Twine Clothes. Based in Spain, the European startup is founded by a young entrepreneur Isaac Parras, and Twine Clothes is so far the biggest project of Isaac and his team. To introduce this sustainable clothing project to the world, Twine Shop has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"Twine Clothes are 105% sustainable and ethically produced clothes, and we have a wide range of clothing options for both men and women." Said Isaac Parras, the Founder of Twine Shop, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. With organic cotton and recycled sea plastics, the limited number of clothing units are produced in high quality, and they are all made in Spain with love. Furthermore, the company also takes great pride in planting trees and protecting the environment.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/isaacparras/twine-clothes-the-future-of-clothing-105-sustainable and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 8,100 and the company is offering its clothing as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Twine Clothes

Twine Clothes is a Spain based European sustainable clothing brand created by Twine Shop. The startup has been founded by Isaac Parras, a young Spanish entrepreneur with a multi-talented team of professionals. The clothing line launched by Twine Shop aims at promoting sustainable clothing without harming the environment in any way. Twine Clothes is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.



