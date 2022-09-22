Twingate @ Black Hat USA 2022 - Cybersecurity Game Video

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Companies crowded Black Hat, showcasing different products. Twingate initiated a fun activity of guessing cybersecurity acronyms which were participated by fellow attendants from Hadrian, Sentra, and Cyera.



The first question got thrown at an employee from Dnsfilter and Docontrol, guessing security terminologies such as MFA (Multi-factor Authentication), SSO (Single Sign-On), EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response), and more.



Even though well-versed in cybersecurity, some participants still had difficulty figuring out some acronyms, like SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and SWG (Secure Web Gateway). The cybersecurity guessing game earned laughs from the crowd, establishing a comfortable atmosphere for the participating companies.



Aside from the fun activities, Alex, the CPO of Twingate, stepped up for an interview expressing the significance of having the Black Hat event annually.



He expressed that the event offers cybersecurity companies a space where they can share innovative ideas and interact with acquaintances from the same space.



Black Hat has given its attendees up-to-date information regarding security research, development, and trends.



Attendees will not only garner knowledge and inspiration from cutting-edge security research but also create a community that can help them foster ground-breaking innovation.



In 2022, Black Hat will bring several products and software that stretch the limits of cybersecurity. The two-day conference features an Arsenal, Briefings, and Business Hall, also available virtually.



Besides live and in-person events, Black Hat caters to audiences who want to learn about cybersecurity. This makes Black Hat a one-of-a-kind event that caters to people who wish to access security knowledge and research.