Twingate to Discuss Zero Trust Security Strategy in Upcoming 2022 Webinar

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- Twingate will be hosting a webinar discussing the zero trust security strategy. The webinar will include a presentation from Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Alex Marshall, on why organizations are prioritizing the concept and how they are adopting it.



In this webinar, you'll hear from an expert on why Zero Trust is becoming more and more popular and what that means for your organization. You'll learn about the different models and strategies for adopting Zero Trust so you can make the best decisions for your company's security.



This is a great opportunity for professionals interested in learning more about this growing security trend. Registration is free! Don't wait - sign up today!



About Twingate

With Twingate, companies can easily start on the journey towards Zero Trust by seamlessly bringing together identity, device, and contextual information to manage access to anything employees need to work. Twingate easily integrates with existing SSO, MDM, EDR, and network security products to make it easy to adopt Zero Trust security concepts and can be deployed in 15 minutes or less. The team includes veterans of Dropbox and Microsoft and is backed by leading investors including WndrCo, 8VC, BOND, SignalFire, Green Bay Ventures, and Dropbox founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi.