Twingate vs Perimeter 81 - Which Is Better?

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- Perimeter 81 provides network security services in Israel. Before this, the company's founders created SaferVPN, a VPN service aimed at consumers. They used SaferVPN's technology for Perimeter 81's foundation. The new company hopes to benefit modern enterprises.



Through Twingate, businesses can take a modern approach to secure access to networks by defining software-defined perimeters. By reducing a company's attack surface and making its networks more efficient and performant, least privilege access and other Zero Trust principles are highly effective.



Organizations must deal with many challenges caused by legacy VPN systems' increased vulnerability to cybercrime, and both Twingate and Perimeter 81 provide solutions. Unpatched VPN gateways are easily discovered on the internet by hackers, which could lead to them breaking into vulnerable networks. Due to the fact that VPN gateways provide full access to the networks they protect, any weak credentials enable hackers to move throughout a breached network laterally. These vulnerabilities are eliminated by both solutions by implementing Zero Trust Network Access. However, both solutions have some differences. While Perimeter 81's network entry points are visible to the public, Twingate's software-defined perimeters conceal all company resources.



By utilizing Zero Trust Network Access, Perimeter 81 and Twingate are among the new generation of VPN service providers eliminating security flaws associated with legacy technologies. The approach of Twingate makes it easy for organizations to unify access control for all users and resources in a simple and less disruptive manner. The network does not need to be modified. Twingate coexists with legacy systems during the implementation of the more secure system. With Twingate, organizations of any size can scale without sacrificing security, performance, and scalability.



For a free evaluation of how easy and convenient modern security and access control can be, try Twingate's free Starter plan now!



About Twingate

With Twingate, companies can easily start on the journey towards Zero Trust by seamlessly bringing together identity, device, and contextual information to manage access to anything employees need to work. Twingate easily integrates with existing SSO, MDM, EDR, and network security products to make it easy to adopt Zero Trust security concepts and can be deployed in 15 minutes or less. The team includes veterans of Dropbox and Microsoft and is backed by leading investors including WndrCo, 8VC, BOND, SignalFire, Green Bay Ventures, and Dropbox founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi.