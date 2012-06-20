TwinkleTwinkleOnline.co.uk Launches New Becksöndergaard Bags and Purses Range

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Finding a special gift for the loved one who has everything is a challenge, especially for those consumers who don’t find shopping to be an entertaining activity. Going from store to store looking for great women’s gift ideas is not only time consuming but exhausting and often unproductive.



TwinkleTwinkleOnline.co.uk is gaining a lot of attention lately as an option for shoppers who want to find a unique gift without dealing with the hassle of shopping trips. The site offers boutique quality gifts that shoppers won’t find on the high street easily, giving the gifts the wow factor. Featuring great women’s gift ideas, including a new range of Becksöndergaard bags and purses, the website provides beautiful, high-quality digital images of all items for sale. Each listing also includes size and detailed product specifications to give shoppers the information they need to make an informed choice.



Based in Lewes in East Sussex, UK, Twinkle Twinkle is a boutique specializing in women’s gifts and items for the home. The website creates an enjoyable shopping experience for customers with visually appealing design and images coupled with user-friendly site navigation. Shoppers can choose from eight categories on the header of each page, including Accessories, Jewellery, Bags & Purses, Homeware and Gift Ideas for Women. For consumers who are shopping with a specific budget in mind the site offers the ability to sort each category by price.



For customers who know exactly what they are seeking on TwinkleTwinkleOnline.co.uk, they can type in the item name into the site’s search engine above the header.



The site was designed with the customer in mind, as the owners, Lucy and Susannah, strive to provide a pleasant shopping experience for their online shop just as they have created for their boutique location. “We wanted to create a relaxed and inviting environment in which to shop, serving as an independent stylish boutique without the boutique price tags. The website is an extension of that shopping experience.” explained a spokesperson.



Although they feature a plethora of great women’s gift ideas, the range of Becksondergaard Bags and Purses remain a favorite of savvy shoppers. A wide selection of these popular name-brand items is available under the Bags & Purses tab in the header. They come in a variety of styles, colours and prices to meet any budget.



To learn more about Twinkle Twinkle’s Lewes location, shoppers can select the Our Lewes Shop link in the footer. Also in the footer of each page is an Events link, which provides information about special events and discounts available.



About TwinkleTwinkleOnline.co.uk

TwinkleTwinkleOnline.co.uk is the online shop for the independent stylish boutique Twinkle Twinkle in Lewes, East Sussex, UK. The website features vibrant images and specifications for each product available, including great womens gift ideas such as Becksöndergaard bags and purses, jewellery, homeware, footwear, accessories and more. With easy website navigation and a plethora of unique gift ideas organized into categories, consumers are sure to have a productive and enjoyable shopping experience. Learn more at http://www.twinkletwinkleonline.co.uk