GoogleNewsSubmit Announces Results of Twitter Ad Marketing Campaign

GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading press release writing and distribution company, recently completed a marketing campaign using the popular and growing Twitter Ads. After a thourough trial of the Twitter Advertising Campaign, GoogleNewsSubmit.com has concluded Twitter Ads to be an effective means of advertising. Despite a lengthy detailed study of the effectiveness of the platform by Twitter, GoogleNewsSubmit has concluded quiet the opposite results.



Along with no new customers acquired from the Twitter marketing campaign, other disturbing trends were uncovered. After thousands of tweet impressions and hundreds of "Clicks" on the GoogleNewsSubmit ad's, no new customers were acquired, but worse yet were the back end stats. Rebekah Hudson, owner of Press Release Distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit states, "Sure, the lack of new clients were tough to handle, but the disturbing points were in the traffic details. While Twitter stated we had these thousands of impressions and tons of click throughs, our stats on 2 different trial campaigns told a completely different story."



Ad campaigns on Twitter force users to utilize URL shortening service, which GoogleNewsSubmit.com believes could be a real negative for Twitter. Rebekah states, "When you use a URL shortening service like Goo.gl, you add a layer of stat tracking. Each time a user clicks on that shorten link, goo.gl will fully report that click, along with demographic details. The issue is Twitter reports thousands of impressions and tons of clicks, yet goo.gl reports a totally different story." Besides just using goo.gl to test their Twitter Ads campaign, GoogleNewsSubmit did also utilize bitly.com. The results were just as shocking, thousands of impressions, 0 new clients and 0 clicks despite having clicks reported and paid for.



Rebekah states, "We've found press releases to by much more effective means to drive traffic, both instant and residual, build a brand, and deliver quality new clients to a business. The impact from a press release campaign is almost immediately felt with targeted, quality traffic from Google News and beyond."



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.