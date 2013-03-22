Twitter Can Be Used to Update Google Plus

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Twitter is an amazing social networking tool that has enabled over 500 million users all over the world to make new friends, expand their business, build up their brands, and follow their dream celebrities etc. It has a good list of interesting features that are available for all types of users and followers. One of the best features of Facebook includes linking to other popular social networking sites such as Facebook and Google Plus. You can use Twitter to update Google Plus and Facebook fan pages without signing in to Google Plus and Facebook. If you are wondering how is it possible to use Twitter to update Google Plus, you should stop wondering because you can easily connect your Twitter account with your Google Plus account without any problem.



Use Chrome Extension to Connect Twitter with Google Plus



Chrome has made it easier for social networking geeks to use Twitter to update Google Plus by using Chrome extension that allows you to integrate your Twitter into your Google Plus account. It is a very easy way to post your Tweets from Twitter to Google Plus. You can simply share your tweets with your circle on Google+.



Use Applications to Connect Twitter with Google Plus



Another easy way to use Twitter to update Google Plus is to use relevant applications that allow you to connect your Twitter account with your Google Plus. There are many applications that you can use to connect these two accounts with each other without any problem.



Use Sharing Options to Use Twitter to Update Google Plus



Another easy way that you can utilize to connect your Twitter profile with Google Plus account is the sharing feature. You can use a “share” button to share your Twitter tweets on Google Plus. However, for this purpose, you will have to log in on to your Google Plus account every time you want to share your tweets.



Benefits of Using Twitter to Update Google Plus



There are many benefits that you can obtain when you use Twitter to update Google Plus. Firstly, you can manage your Twitter and Google+ profiles with one account. This way you will not have to log in on to your Twitter and Google+ accounts separately. Another benefit that you can obtain is that you can manage your followers and friends from one account. This entire activity will help you save a lot of your precious time. In addition, if you are using auto-tweeting application, that will be more beneficial for you.



On the whole, if you are using Twitter and Google Plus, and you want to manage these two accounts without any hassle, you can connect your Twitter account with the Google Plus account. However, before using Twitter to update your Google+ profile you should carefully understand how this activity will impact your account. In addition to this, you should make sure that how to effectively use Twitter to update Google Plus in effective manner.



