Twitter Contest Creates Buzzing & Trending... for a Vacuum

GoVacuum has launched a Eureka vacuum contest giveaway that in very little time has started to buzz and trend on the web. It's a Twitter contest that's getting hundreds of entries a day, why?
Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- GoVacuum.com, the leading online retailer that offers discounts on vacuum cleaners, vacuum parts and vacuum bags, has announced a Twitter contest on their website today!
GoVacuum will be giving away a free Eureka 166DX electric broom upright vacuum cleaner to one lucky tweeter. The contest will be held until August 15th 2012.
We recently caught up with Justin Haver vice president of sales and marketing for GoVacuum.comand he had this to say, “Twitter is without a doubt a social media website, but it's almost becoming a marketplace for us much like Amazon.com and NewEgg.com. We're always tweeting specials for GoVacuum.com and in an effort to increase our Twitter followers we've decided to launch this contest, which only takes seconds to enter.”
To enter the contest for the Eureka vacuum cleaner, just log-in to your twitter account, follow them @GoVacuums and tweet this:
@govacuums and RT this for a chance to win an Eureka 166DX Vacuum Cleaner http://tweetsw.in/1649/ #contest #giveaway
“Keeping this simple and quick will hopefully enable more people to enter the contest and find out about the deals we have to offer at GoVacuum.com. Plus, they will keep current with all things at our company, like the world famous $1,000,000 vacuum plated in 24k gold, our recent press coverage in The Financial Times newspaper and a new $10 coupon we have just for liking us on Facebook, just to name a few,” says Haver.
GoVacuum has a quirky and amusing blog at GoVacuum.us that keeps everyone up to date with these types of contest and everything else going on at the quickly growing company, he pointed out.
He also explained the Eureka vacuum contest ends on August, 14th 2012 at 12:00am PST and the $10 Facebook coupon can't be used on Miele or SEBO vacuum cleaners, nor Austin Air air purifiers. GoVacuum does not discount Miele vacuum cleaners, nor do they have Miele vacuums on sale, on their website as per the manufactures request.