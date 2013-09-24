Twitter Followers Service Announced by SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- SM Swag is now offering four packages of Twitter followers for their customers to purchase. Twitter is one of the most popular social media sites on the internet today. Social Media Swag is now offering a way for small business owners and entrepreneurs to purchase followers for their Twitter accounts to help jump start their social media marketing efforts.



Studies have shown a reluctance of people to follow Twitter accounts from businesses unless there are already plenty of followers present. This “Catch-22” situation leads to small businesses and entrepreneurs having difficulty building up their Twitter followers, especially if they do not possess large resources. Social Media Swag however, offers a unique way to purchase Twitter followers, allowing businesses to jump start their social marketing efforts on Twitter and add more followers at a faster pace.



Social Media Swag offers four packages of Twitter followers, each offer guaranteed satisfaction for the results.



- Followed: 5,000 Twitter Followers for $19.95

- Popular: 10,000 Twitter Followers for $29.95

- Famous: 15,000 Twitter Followers for $34.95

- Ultimate: 30,000 Twitter Followers for $49.95



Each of these packages are safe, legal and are delivered within thee, four, five or seven business days respectively. The packages can also be adjusted in terms of exact numbers to create a more realistic appearance and draw in even more Twitter followers. For more information about this unique service from Social Media Swag to purchase Twitter followers, visit their website .



About:

Here at SM Swag, we quickly get you popular and thus encouraging even more likes, followers, you name it! We even have a replacement guarantee on all of our services! Get started on your social media marketing with SM Swag today.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com