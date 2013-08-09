Twitter Followers Service Offered by SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- A new service that allows customers to purchase Twitter followers cheap is now available from Social Media Remarketing. Purchasing Twitter followers is one of the proven ways to built followings for Twitter accounts. This service is primarily designed for online businesses and those wishing to increase their popularity on Twitter.



Obtaining Twitter followers naturally can be difficult for online businesses because studies have shown that many people are reluctant to follow a Twitter account unless others have done so first. Without outside assistance, it can be very difficult to overcome this tendency among those reluctant to follow a Twitter account.



However, SM Remarketing offers an answer with three packages of Twitter followers that can be purchased. By purchasing a package of Twitter followers, the online business can jump start their Twitter account.



- Leader: 5,000 Twitter followers for $19.95

- Role Model: 10,000 Twitter followers for $24.95

- Celebrity: 15,000 Twitter followers for $29.95



Each of these packages is delivered within 3-7 days respectively. Plus, they come with a money back guarantee as well. The packages can also be customized so that the exact numbers will look natural to attract more Twitter followers.



The ability to buy Twitter followers allows small online businesses an inexpensive way to jump start their Twitter accounts and advertise on this social media site. In this manner, more Twitter followers can be obtained naturally and thus increase the potential customer base. For more information on this service by Social Media Remarketing, visit their website.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com