Free Premium Link Shortening Service Brb.bz Launches for Twitter and Beyond

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- With social media and affiliate marketing continue to grow at rapid rates, new link shortening service provider Brb.bz is please to announce recent launching. Brb.bz was developed and release by GoogleNewsSubmit.com after increasing demand for a user friendly URL and advanced stat and clickin tracking link shortening service.



Brb.bz, a witty use of the popular internet phrase "Be Right back, Busy", officially launched and is available for public and business use and features free registration. Other key benefits of the new link shortening service include:

- Custom Text in the URLs

- Advanced stats using Google Analytics

- Geo-Targeting

- Free API usage



- Easy social media sharing of shrunked URLs

- Screenshots on the stats page of the shortened links

- Free QR codes for each shortened link



A Website link shortener is a web based program that will allow the person to enter a long Website link for any targeted webpage, mouse click a button, and automatically reduce that Website link to an abbreviated form which is around 10-20 characters.



Short website addresses can be used in numerous search engine optimization methods. As an example, short URL providers may utilize what are often known as 301 redirects, which inform engines like Google that the short URL has moved completely to the long address with which it is linked. For that reason, the search engines will credit those links to the long URL.



For more information, or to sign up free, visit http://www.Brb.bz. Also, Brb.bz can be located on Twitter.



About Brb.bz

Brb.bz is a free link shortening service with advanced sharing and stat functions, making use of Google Analytics on each link. Brb.bz is designed for easy social media sharing, as well as QR codes and affiliate marketing stat and click tracking. Shorter website addresses can be incredibly handy for things like passing along hyperlinks in emails, and on social networking and micro-blogging web sites. Brb.bz is a premium domain name for shortening a URL due to it's limited size.