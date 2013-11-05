Twitter Marketing That (Actually) Puts Money in Your Pocket - How to Market Your Business with Twitter

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Twitter marketing. It ain’t just for teenagers and celebrities anymore. It is a hashtag, 140 character, expandable universe of endless money making potential. In his new audio book, “Twitter Marketing that Doesn’t Suck,” Michael Rogan tells you how to create a twitter marketing campaign that will get you #madmoney and #plentyofcustomers.



[Make Money with Twitter]



“There are two ways to make money with Twitter,” says Rogan, “directly or indirectly”. Sales pages, email opt-ins, and webinars are direct ways to configure your twitter space.



Or you can go the indirect route by investing in brand building, and developing an expertise status. Regardless of which twitter marketing strategy you choose, a successful Twitter campaign begins with a kick ass Twitter profile page, so choose a smart twitter name. Use your bio to relay key info about your business, and have relevant hashtags so potential clients can find your page.



[What to Tweet and When]



So how can Rogan’s twitter marketing tips give your business wings? Stick to his five key types of tweets to make your twitter page pop, and you are half way home.



Invest in promos and coupons to attract followers, and retweet the stuff of high-profile Twitter users to get their followers to your page. But creative tweets and cool promos won’t matter if no one is watching.



Rogan suggests you tweet when the birds do, in the morning and afternoon. Take Saturday off and tweet during Sunday dinner hours, but not at the table.



[Get a Ton of Followers in 24 Hours]



Michael Rogan’s twitter marketing tips will get you a windfall of followers in one day. Follow the followers of the leaders in your industry, and give people you follow the chance to follow you.



Aggressive tweeting can only help you, but do not forget to stop and answer questions your followers may have about your biz. “Twitter Marketing that Doesn’t Suck,” is a quick lesson on how 140 characters can make you some major cash.