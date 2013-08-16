San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Twitter marketing isn’t just for overrated, and drastically overpaid, Kardashian sisters who want to sell their latest clothing line or fragrance.



A clear Twitter marketing strategy actually offers small-business owners a realistic chance of competing with the big-box retailers, and standing out in a crowded internet marketplace.



“I love Twitter. I would marry it if I coud,” says Michael Rogan, author of the new audiobook Twitter Marketing That Doesn’t Suck. “Seriously, Twitter is a marketer’s best (and often underappreciated) friend. It's easy to use..and it totally frickin' works.”



That’s because, according to Rogan, nobody comes out of business school with a B.A. in Twitter Marketing studies. “We’re learning the rules as we go along.”



But the “rules,” as Rogan sees them include:



*"You gotta include a mix of funny, helpful, and inspirational tweets during the week. And then you focus on selling your own crap."



*"Always tweet more. Worry about not tweeting enough. Don't worry about over-tweeting."



*"Wweet when your audience is around. Middle of the workday is good. Most people use Twitter to take a break from their actual, important stuff. Don't tweet at night. It'll be crickets."



*"Break the rules. Try stuff. This twitter thing is still in its first trimester. We have no idea what it'll look like in two months, let alone two years. Try some things out, and you might be surprised by what you find."