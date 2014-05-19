Twitter Real Estate Marketing Guide Helps Realtors Tweet Their Way to Better Leads

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- With an abundance of do-it-yourself real estate websites popping up almost daily, it is increasingly difficult for realtors to find quality leads and get interested buyers to walk through the door at open houses. According to real estate marketing guru Michael Smythe, Twitter is a powerful, untapped resource most realtors have not even considered to help them attract new clients. His audiobook Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Twitter Marketing for Realtors urges realtors to take a serious look at the marketing benefits of tweeting.



“I love Twitter as a marketing tool,” says Smythe. “It’s quick. It’s easy and it can be automated easily. If you find a message that resonates with people you can get on the radar of thousands of people really fast.”



In one hour and fifteen minutes, Smythe’s clever and engaging audiobook teaches realtors how to pinpoint the right marketing message and condense it into Twitter’s 150-character format.



“This is awesome!” says social media marketer Olivia Zan. “I've just launched a real estate client on Twitter and there are some tips in this book that I'll be putting in place today.”



Smythe’s Twitter guide is part of a three-book real estate marketing series, which includes Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors and Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Facebook Marketing for Realtors. All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



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