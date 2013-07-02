Twitter Service Announced by Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A new service being offered by Social Media Luv allows their customers to purchase Twitter followers for their business or individual needs. Twitter is one of the most popular social media sites on the web. Having Twitter followers represents real marketing power to help promote a business or increase the fame of an individual or celebrity.



Purchasing Twitter followers helps businesses and individuals overcome one of the most troubling aspects of launching a Twitter account. Studies have shown that people are more likely to follow a Twitter account if it already has plenty of followers. This conundrum can be overcome if the business or individual has purchased Twitter followers which can jump start their marketing efforts.



Social Media Luv offers four separate packages to help promote an individual or business. These packages include the following;



- 5,000 Twitter followers for $19.95

- 10,000 Twitter followers for $24.95

- 15,000 Twitter followers for $29.95



Each package is delivered in two to seven days depending on the size and comes with a 3 month replacement guarantee.



For individuals who want to increase their fame and businesses that want to expand their customer reach, purchasing instant Twitter followers is a proven way to broaden their marketing appeal. Social Media Luv can also adjust the size of the packages offered to meet the needs of the client. For more information on other social media services , visit Social Media Luv.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com