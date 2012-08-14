Two Acclaimed Physicians Join Forces to Launch Free Anti-Aging Information Website

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Aside from taxes, growing older is one of life’s only certainties. However, following a unique partnership by two of the United States’ most experienced physicians, a new website has been launched to prove that growing old gracefully is within anyone’s grasp.



AntiAgingWorld.net is the work of Dr. Joseph Jacko and Dr. Paul Thompson, two Medical Doctors with a passion for sharing their expertise with the world at large. With all of the site’s articles and resources made available for no fee, the duo hope to educate, inform and inspire millions of Americans.



“We are two physicians who believe that the foundations of health have been overlooked by conventional medicine. The purpose of this website is to show you the steps – the steps you can take right now to optimize your health largely through better nutrition, exercise, and hormonal optimization, while informing you of cutting-edge technologies on the horizon that might slow the aging process,” they explain.



Continuing, “Our goal is to provide an ongoing stream of current and relevant health information related to aging. We trust you will find the information engaging and pertinent to your circumstances.”



Information is delivered through an engaging series of articles, tips and resources. With sections highlighting healthy aging and slowing the aging process, thousands of people are flocking to the site each week to learn about eternal youth.



In fact, one the site’s most recent resources has quickly become a viral web hit.



“The Many Facets of Aging” is a visually-stunning infographic which displays pertinent information about the aging process and its related statistics, as well as description of some of the most popular over-the-counter treatments and alternative therapies. Giving an expansive overview of the aging process on a single page, the infographic has enjoyed much web success.



In addition to information on anti-aging, the site also provides articles on weight loss and nutrition; including a section with recipes and specific sections for men's health and women's health, information on libido, and skin care.



The site’s authors are adding information on a weekly basis. With this in mind, users are urged to check back frequently to find out what is new. Updates can also be found on the site’s Facebook page, Twitter and RSS feeds.



