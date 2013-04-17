Two-Bedroom Murano Grande Units Selling at Highest Frequency

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Sales of 2-bedroom units at the Murano Grande have made up the bulk of all residences sold at the reputable condominium, which is located in the South of Fifth region of South Beach. Furthermore, 2-bedroom units sell at the highest frequency among all the sizes available, which include one, three, and four bedrooms. Many of the most recent sales, including all those that have occurred in 2013, have consisted of 2-bedroom units.



The conspicuous preference for this type of unit – which represents a range of floor plans, sizes, and prices – is likely due to their versatility: Murano Grande Condos for sale comprise up 16 distinct floor plans, many of which are 2-bedroom. Industry analysts have also noted that many homebuyers opt for residences that provide a balance in terms of space, layout, and cost. The units have ranged in price from $420,000 to as high as $1,750,000, while sizes have varied between 1,400 to 2,183 square feet.



The Murano Grande been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals. It offers a total of 270 units, and is well-known for the high-quality of its construction, interior design, and amenities.



