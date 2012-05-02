Two Captains Meet During Fleet Week

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- The much anticipated Fleet Week took place over the past 10 days bringing together thousands of Navy men from around the globe. Culminating in the Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea Show, Fleet Week this year was in commemoration of the War of 1812. Among the participants were Captain Stan Saffan of the THERAPY-IV Fishing Fleet and Captain Gary Boardman of the USS Wasp.



Captain Stan Saffan began his work aboard fishing vessels at the age of Seven years old. Captain Saffan used to fish with his father and by the age of 11 was working on the weekends on drift boats. If this is not impressive enough, Captain Saffan was the first mate of a drift fishing vessel by the age of 13. He was renowned at Haulover Marina for being able to predict the fishing results of the day. By 1976 Captain Saffan and Hobart Feldman built the first fishing yacht and named it the THERAPY-IV. Captain Saffan has been fishing the waters off of Miami Beach for 45 years and the THERAPY-IV fishing fleet is the premier Miami deep sea fishing charter in Florida.



Captain Gary Boardman is a Fort Lauderdale born commanding officer aboard the USS Wasp. Graduating in 1985 from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Captain Boardman received his commission in the Naval Reserve. In 1994, Captain Boardman reported to the USS Nassau which participated in Operation Silver Wake and Operation Guardian Retrieval, both were non-combatant evacuations. In 1998 the Captain graduated from the Marine Corps and Staff College. Captain Boardman assumed command of the USS Ashland in 2003 and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Captain Boardman assumed command of the USS Wasp in December 2011.



The USS Wasp held a private event for participants in Fleet Week on Friday April 27, 2012. Captain Stan Saffan and Captain Gary Boardman enjoyed a special event that evening posing for pictures and discussing Fleet Week. Two very patriotic Captains aboard the USS Wasp!