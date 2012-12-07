Two Crafty Sisters Weaving Their Way to the TOP

Connersville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Crafters & Crochet Enthusiasts can now find free crochet patterns in a stitch. Sisters, Corina Gray and Miranda Grimm recently launched a new online forum specifically for crafters and yarn devotees to be able to find and share patterns. The Yarn Box was launched in November 2012 with the idea of being a one-stop online hub for crafters.



According to sister, Miranda Grimm, “Corina struggled with finding good websites to list her free patterns and friends of hers also struggled with finding good free patterns. So we put our ideas together and decided to launch The Yarn Box.” Grimm adds, “I am a web designer by trade so of course we made a great combination for making it happen.” The resourceful duo created the online portal because they saw the need to provide a hub of free patterns that not only crafters can browse and find what they need, but also for crochet pattern designers to share their custom creations. Gray, who recently took up crochet started to create her own patterns which weaved their way into the hearts of other crafters seeking new patterns. “The website was inevitable”, adds Gray.



The new online site features a directory where crafters and stitching enthusiasts can browse through categories such as Clothing, Toys, Hobbies, Accessories and many more. New categories are becoming available as the directory grows and the need arises. Grimm and Gray hope that crochet hobbyists and crafters will visit their online labor of love when they need inspiration or looking for a new pattern.



For more information please visit: http://www.theyarnbox.com



