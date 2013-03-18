Two Critically Injured Setting Up for Ultra Music Festival

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Two workers were left critically injured on Thursday after a giant LED video screen fell, trapping both underneath. The workers were working to setup for the UILTRA Music Festival taking place this weekend and next in Miami, Florida.



Rescue workers said both men sustained life-threatening injuries, one with two broken legs. Two other workers were less severely injured as well.



The ULTRA Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place every March in Miami. This is the first year the festival will span two weekends. The event is held in downtown Miami in Bayfront Park.



