Two Days of Nonstop Live MMA Fights and Many Other Entertainments

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- BODYBUILDING.COM is pleased to announce the attending of this year's fitness festival THE OC FIT EXPO that will be held on November, 2nd and 3rd, 2013 in Anaheim Convention Center, CA. Starring Diego SBASTIAN and Sharon PLOSKY - master of ceremonies!



The contest will include many different classes for men and women and separate contest for personal trainers.



One place, one time for two days spectacular entertainments! Fitness Women, Men, Mommies and Daddies, Car Lifters!



Non stop competitions in different classes will take place in this year's event. You will be able to see competitors fighting for the First Place in Men's Physique and Bodybuilding, Women's Bikini and Master's Bikini, Women's Figures and Masters, Asian Bikini, Latin Women's Bikini and Men's Bodybuilding and Physique, Fit Mom and Fit Dad and Mixed Pairs and many other classes. Including Tattoo Art - Tattoo Men - Tattoo Women and Masters.



There will be open stages for MMA fights, Armwrestling, Powerlifting and Strongman competitions - Lift a Car, Jump Rope.



CASH and many PRIZES for the WINNERS!



For more information:

Mike Glass

(949) 642-3677

The OC Fit Expo, November 2nd & 3rd 2013

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA. 92802

http://www.theocfitexpo.com

ocfitexpo@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/theocfitexpo