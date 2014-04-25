Two Industry Leaders in the Insurance Field Partner to Provide a Turnkey Solution to Help Agents Generate More Leads and Close More Sales

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- To be successful in the insurance industry, agents have to keep their name top-of-mind in their local market. For more than 65 years, Cole X-Dates has empowered agents to capitalize on marketing specific neighborhoods by offering unlimited phone numbers and household details for their market.



Additionally agents can take advantage of trigger events Cole can provide. Through homeowner expiration dates and other triggers such as T-65 lists, agents can produce meaningful, targeted campaigns with Cole X-Date’s industry leading technology.



Cole isn’t just about selling data, its mission is to help small business find new customers. At the same time, it was these same small businesses that brought the two together and inspired this partnership.



“SalesDialers understands the insurance industry very well and is an industry leader in web-based CRM dialing solutions and we’re always looking for ways to improve our products, services and support so we can provide more value to our customers,” says Cory Prado National Sales Manager with SalesDialers.com. “Our goal is to provide a turnkey solution including products, support and sales training that will help agents keep their lead pipeline full, generate more sales and help small business grow.”



Both companies share similar client demographics and run in the same circles at industry and customer-sponsored events. “Cory and I first talked about a partnership over a year ago with excitement and enthusiasm from the beginning. After countless emails and phone conversations the timing was right for 2014 and all the pieces just fell into place. I think we’re both equally excited about the possibilities,” says Tyler Steenken a Business Development Specialist with Cole Information.



“Seamless integration with a leader in the cloud-based telephone industry just makes sense for us as a company, but more importantly for our agents,” says Jim Eggleston, Cole Information’s President and CEO.. Integration between the two platforms provides an Insurance agent a web-based prospecting solution that can compile and call a list of meaningful prospects in just minutes. Even better, the turnkey solution is priced with the agent in mind, a benefit traditional call centers wish they could offer. “My passion is to make the prospects Cole X-Dates offers, actionable and that is what this valuable partnership is all about.”



Cole X-Dates is your solution for accurate, unlimited phone numbers and household details.



Together with Sales Dialers, we can help you succeed in finding new customers. For more information, go to http://www.colexdates.com.



Your Cole subscription entitles you to:

- Critical Numbers on Every Neighbor Surrounding a current client

- Trigger events such as Homeowner Expiration dates and T-65 lists

- Tailor your message based on length of residence, home value, purchase amount, birth dates and more