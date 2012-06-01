Two Industry Leaders Team up to Offer SEO Web Design Services and Promise Guaranteed Results

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The Creatorz Group and Focus SEO Consultancy have entered into a joint venture partnership to launch attractive SEO and web development services. The two industry leaders in Asia promise customers first page ranking on Google within a period of 3 to 6 months.



The Creatorz Group is a widely known as multimedia and web design company with bases in Singapore and in Guangzhou, China. It is currently spearheaded by Singapore’s famous chief graphic designer, Frank Yap, who serves as the company’s managing director.



The world of web design and SEO was recently swayed when Google released its Penguin update. This update was created specifically to more effectively identify and penalize low quality websites that use manipulative techniques to obtain top ranking on Google. It is part of Google’s continuous efforts to prevent web spam. Due to this, The Creatorz Group has been keen on finding the right partner in providing white hat SEO service for their clients to ensure that their clients’ websites get the rankings that they deserve.



"We have been looking for the right SEO company for a while already to answer our clients’ SEO needs. It hadn’t been an easy search because we didn’t want an SEO company that will risk our client’s website. We believe that many SEO companies applies some black hat techniques in one way or another, so we knew we had to be very careful; otherwise, we run the risk of being penalized by Google,” Yap shares.



"We have come to our decision to work with Focus SEO Consultancy after a month of consideration and after analyzing their approach in SEO. We are pleased with their work, which we found to be 100% white-hat and comply fully with Google’s policy & quality guidelines. Thus, we are confident that our client's website is in the good hands of Focus SEO Consultancy,” the managing director announced.



To signal the start of their partnership, Yap has decided to offer their clients an irresistible web design package that comes with guaranteed SEO services. This service is now available at only US$988. More details regarding this new partnership and their recent offer can be found on their new joint website at http://www.singaporegraphicdesign.com.



Aside from SEO web design, the The Creatorz Group will also provide secondary services including but not limited to graphic design,branding, and advertising, depending on what their clients need. “All these services must co-exist to provide quality one-stop new-age marketing services to startup businesses, small businesses, & SMEs,” Yap explains.



As of press time, no other web design or SEO company is providing such a comprehensive package with the guarantee that Yap promises and at such a low price. This offer is expected to gain popularity particularly among the startup market, especially companies who are just in the first year of business. Sure enough, the service was met with an overwhelming response when it was soft-launched two days ago.



The service is expected to be officially launched within two weeks from now. If interested, companies can register or ask for more details at http://www.singaporegraphicdesign.com. For more information about The Creatorz Group and Focus SEO Consultancy, you may visit their respective websites at http://www.creatorzgroup.com/ and http://www.focusseoservices.com.sg/.



About The Creatorz Group

The Creatorz Group are an integrated creative agency which provides a full comprehensive ranges of creative & multimedia services from advertising, branding, graphic design, web development & web-based programming, online & offline strategic marketing solutions, 2D motion graphics videos, 3D exhibitions rendering, games creations & mobile applications etc. It’s a multi-creative media provider all housed in 1. http://www.creatorzgroup.com/



