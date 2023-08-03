Two Mighty Moms Meet to Discuss "The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce"

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- On the latest episode of The Good Divorce Show™, America's divorce coach, Karen McNenny, talks with Sarah Armstrong—mother, VP of Global Marketing Operations at Google, and author of "The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce: What to Think Through When Children Are Involved." The interview is the first time that these two leading figures in the growing field of relationship coaching have joined forces to discuss the unique challenges that mothers and fathers face when getting divorced.



Some of the topics that Karen and Sarah cover in this week's episode are:



- How, when, and where to tell your kids about the divorce

- How to explain to your kids why you're getting divorced

- What questions to expect from your kids

- How to communicate the news to others in your kids' circle — like teachers, grandparents, and parents of friends — clearly and effectively

- How to equip your kids to move between two homes as easily as possible



About Sarah Armstrong (Guest)

Sarah Armstrong, good divorce proponent and author of The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce, is vice-president, global marketing operations, at Google and proud mom of Grace, who was seven years old when Sarah divorced. This fall, Grace will enter her junior year in college. Sarah is a mentor to other women as well as men in business, and a longtime volunteer at various nonprofit organizations, including the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation, Georgetown Alumni Admissions Program and soup kitchens.



Prior to joining Google, Sarah was a partner at McKinsey & Co. and worked at The Coca-Cola Company in global marketing for twenty years, where she led Worldwide Agency Operations across 200 countries. Sarah started her career at Leo Burnett (Chicago) in Media. Sarah's work has been recognized around the world, resulting in her being named one of Ad Age's "Women to Watch" and included in Ad Age's Book of Tens ("Top Ten Who Made Their Mark in 2009").



Sarah was raised in Birmingham, Michigan with two younger brothers and happily married parents (for over fifty years and still going strong). She attended Georgetown University, as a scholarship athlete, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business Administration with a major in marketing. She was a four-year starter on the Georgetown University Volleyball Team.



Sarah loves traveling the world and has been fortunate to travel to 55+ countries. She enjoys exploring new cities with Grace whenever possible. Sarah lives in San Francisco.



About Karen McNenny, The Good Divorce Coach™

Since 2007 I have supported a wide variety of groups and individuals in their quest to be better together. As we improve our familiar relationships (work and domestic partners), we can also improve relationships with strangers across the street, across the country, and beyond. What happens at the desk goes home to the dining room table, and vice versa. Our ability to be kind, curious and tolerant towards each other will determine the fabric of our homes, workplaces and global neighborhood. Ultimately, I see myself as a social activist. Working towards world peace, one relationship at a time. I'm inviting you to join the movement. Let's get better, together.



Karen McNenny is a highly sought after professional speaker, facilitator, and coach. Her areas of expertise are human behavior and relationships. Beyond private clients, her vast corporate client group has included government agencies, non-profits, small and large businesses. She has spent the last two decades becoming a trusted advisor and expert in the field of organizational development. Karen now focuses her decades of relationship expertise on helping families navigate the divorce process. Karen has received advanced training as a Mediator, Divorce Coach, Co-Parent Coordinator, Gracious Space Facilitator and Crucial Conversations Trainer.



About The Good Divorce Show™

Airs on Mondays at 10:00 am PST on the Variety Channel

Are you thinking about divorce? If you are, you're probably thinking about it all wrong. The Good Divorce Show is here to debunk the myths about divorce, give you guidance on how to navigate it without conflict and debt, and equip you to not just get divorced but to also be divorced, happily ever after. Join host and divorce coach Karen McNenny as she shares her wealth of knowledge, gets advice from other relationship experts, and profiles couples who learned how to have a Good Divorce, so you can too!



