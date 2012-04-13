Two New Car Launches, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ, Set to Take Australia by Storm

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- There are two upcoming automotive launches that have car enthusiasts across Australia on the edge of their seats in anticipation. In a perfect storm of high-performance proportions, both the famed Toyota 86 and powerful Subaru BRZ are due for upcoming release onto the domestic Australian market.



One site has become a haven for those searching for the latest and greatest news and information on both of these class-leading performance vehicles; OzFT86.com.au.



Aimed at fulfilling the needs of both Toyota and Subaru fans alike, Oz FT-86 is a community where car lovers of all shapes and sizes can come together and discuss these new technological breakthroughs being unveiled in mere months.



With a launch date of June 8th, the hype surrounding the Toyota 86 is reaching fever pitch. With a strong history of producing exciting, energetic yet affordable sports cars, the new vehicle from Toyota is full of history whilst also utilising significantly advanced technology. With Toyota fans clamouring for a rightful heir to the flagship sports car crown of the Supra and Celica, it was only a matter of time before the experts at Toyota HQ announced the next big thing in street performance.



Similarly, Subaru has been wowing people from all corners of the global with its sporty, rally-inspired offerings. The Subaru BRZ is a move in a different direction for the performance automotive specialists with styling that’s much more reminiscent of Toyota than past Subaru offerings, which is especially interested considering Subaru’s collaboration with Toyota in created the FT-86. With the superior engineering that is regularly seen in their high-performance models, the BRZ is also getting a lot of attention, particularly as it is expected to launch hot on the heels of the new Toyota.



As as discussion intensifies, more and more Australian’s interested in the upcoming availability of these two powerhouse vehicles are coming together at OzFT86.com. The premier destination for those seeking information on release dates, specifications, news and gossip, OzFT86.com.au is delivering the latest on two cars that are sure to set the Australia market on fire in 2012. With a growing community forum centred and a calendar set to include track days, cruise days and other activities for owners, it’s easy to see why so many people are turning to OzFT86.com.au.



About OzFT86.com.au

Oz FT-86 has launched to support fans of both Toyota and Subaru’s latest sports car offerings, the 86 and BRZ respectively. Exciting cars with a growing fan-base even prior to launch, OzFT86.com.au is the premier destination for news, information and discussion on these two upcoming launches. With an evolving calander set to include track days, cruise days and other events, it’s no wonder automotive enthusiasts across Australia are finding themselves at OzFT86.com.au. For more information, visit http://www.ozft86.com.au