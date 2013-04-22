Two of Ontario's Top Social Media Experts Deliver Social Big Bang

Burlington, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Two of Ontario’s top social media marketing experts, Winston Bromley and Sofie Andreou, are hosting the Social Big Bang Conference where they will share their secrets on how you and your business can leverage social media the right way. “Our goal,” states Bromley, “is to bring you to the next step in your social media marketing campaign and to show you how strong social media strategies can increase profits and drive business to you.”



The Social Big Bang is a three-month social media online marketing course beginning with a one day intense face-to-face conference including: lectures, local expert panels, and support, followed by three months of tutorials, videos, ebooks and certifications. The Social Big Bang is designed to provide you with the skill sets and actionable items to create and implement a social media campaign immediately.



This conference is the result of the ideas and partnership of internet marketer Winston Bromley, and author and social media expert Sofie Andreou. They have combined their wealth of knowledge and business expertise to bring you the very best tools and social media best practices to help you grow your business.



The course will include concepts, strategies, and real-life case studies within Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other online tools which should be used every day from all levels of businesses and staff making the Social Big Bang conference an all encompassing training tool.



At the end of the day, there will be an question and answer period called ‘Q&A Social Strategist Panel’ which will feature local business owners who will share their success stories in what they have accomplished and how they did it. Attendees are encouraged to take full advantage of the Panel by coming prepared to ask questions of those who are successfully harnessing the power of social media.



Participants will continue their training with three months of enhanced online video tutorials. Materials including ebooks and worksheets will be provided as part of the registration. Within three months of the date of the in-person session, participants will be able to write the Social Big Bang Certification test as proof of knowledge and skills as a Social Media Manager.



Winston Bromley is an Internet marketer and social media speaker, trainer and expert on how to profit from social media in your business. Winston specializes in working with businesses and business owners around the world to effectively use social media to grow their business. Winston has been working in Social Media since 2005, and owns Artbox, an on-line company specializing in web design, social media and mobile app development.



Sofie Andreou, speaker, author, and facilitator of how businesses leverage the power of the internet, is the author of “Leveraging the Power of the Internet” and “Your Social Strategy”. Sofie delivers her highly sought after “Levering the Power of the Internet” seminar series to hundreds of businesses each month, and lectures on the same topic at Trent University to over 100 students annually. Sofie is recognized as a leader in both the International Economic Development and Online Business communities, and is invited often to speak in these circles.



The Social Big Bang will be held in Burlington at the Holiday Inn Burlington Hotel & Conference Centre on Tuesday, May 7, 2013, 10am – 4pm. Investment for this course is $297 + HST. For more information and to register, visit www.socialbigbang.ca



Images Included:

1. Winston Bromley, social media and internet marketer

2. Sofie Andreou, author and social media expert



Media Contact:

Winston Bromley

705.874.8975

besocial@socialbigbang.ca