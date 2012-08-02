Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Two fabulous homes have opened up in the Salerno at Bay Colony subdivision of Pelican Bay. Featuring views of Clam Bay, the Gulf and the Bay Colony’s nature preserves; the Salerno offers luxury living and outstanding value. Naples waterfront property is moving at significantly increased rate, and significantly increased prices for the first time since 2006. These two outstanding Salerno properties perfectly showcase the value of the last few years, while at the same representing extremely lucrative investment opportunities.



The first of these remarkable values is a five bedroom, five and a half bathroom luxury penthouse located at 8930 Bay Colony DR #1904 Naples, Florida. Floor to ceiling glass offers a unique panorama view of the Gulf and bay, as well as the nature preserve. With 5040 square feet and two assigned parking spots, this luxury condo offers plenty of room for a social occupant or growing family. With a beautiful pool area cabana and bath, as well as a breakfast bar and breakfast room this airy condo has plenty of room to play or just unwind and take in the view. Waterfront Access to the Gulf itself rounds out the outstanding highlights on this property.



The second property at 8930 Bay Colony Drive Naples, Florida 34108 is an exquisite 3 bed, 3 bath condo with a large family room. Offering a total of 2600 square feet the property has been opulently furnished with tasteful home décor and Havana style ceiling fans throughout. Marble floors are but the least of the stunning features and amenities this outstanding property offers. Featuring a guest room, bike and jogging path, beach club, extra story and community sauna, spa and hot tub, there’s no end to what you can do with this outstanding Salerno bay gem.



For More information about Salerno at Bay Colony or any Pelican Bay properties contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his Pelican Bay real estate website here.



