Two Penthouses for Sale at Murano Grande

Murano Grande PH-B has been dubbed by local realtors as a “mansion in the sky,” owing to its high-end features and large size. The penthouse has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a living space of 4,379 square feet. It utilizes world-class materials and craftsmanship, including custom design features. These included flamed limestone floors, 2 fireplaces, a Poliform kitchen, zero-edge stainless steel hot tub, swimming pool, and an iPad-managed Creston System. The unit’s floor plan emphasizes size and spaciousness, subsequently featuring 22-foot ceilings, 4 balconies, and 2 outsized terraces. PH-B is being offered for $15,900,000.



Murano Grande PH 3601 is considered the “cream of the crop of Murano Grande residences.” As a northwest corner unit, it provides a unique 360 degree view of the surrounding city, beach, and ocean. With 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a living area of almost 4,000 square feet, it is comparable to many single-family homes in terms of size. High-quality limestone and hardwood are utilized throughout the residence, and premium appointments adorn every room and corridor. Its amenities include large bedrooms, expansive den area, modern kitchen with open eat-in dinning area, and a master suite that features a covered limestone bath. The unit is being offered for $5,495,000.



The Murano Grande is located in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. The Murano Grande, which consists of three condo towers, contains a total of 270 units and is well-regarded for its wide selection of high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



About Tim Allen

MuranoGrande.com is owned and operate by Tim Allen, a Miami-based realtor. He is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.