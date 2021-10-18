Two Properties in Miami and West Palm Beach Refinanced Through Monroe Funding Corp.

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- 6105 NW 7 Ave, Miami 33127: Loan Amount- $360,000 for 30 years. Refinanced as fully amortized with no balloons 70% Loan-to-value 8.74%. The Florida commercial mortgage lenders deal closed 9/19/21.



3115 11 St. West Palm Beach, 33401: Loan Amount- $423,000. Sold as fully amortized with no balloons for 30 years. 70% Loan-to-value 7.99%. The commercial mortgage lenders deal closed 3/25/21.



Monroe Funding Corp offers a wide range of commercial mortgage loans in FL. They are a popular yet useful resource used by numerous buyers and those looking to refinancing on a property. Monroe Funding Corp currently offers the following:



For commercial borrowers who would like to refinance with lower rates than they currently have or would like to use equity from their home to consolidate debt and/or finance home improvements.



Additionally, Monroe Funding Corp offers hard money loans, small balance commercial loans, and conventional mortgages that focus on the real estate property. We qualify deals based on the value and condition of the property only. For more information, please visit us online.