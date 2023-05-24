NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (India), Acko General Insurance (India), Axa (France), National Insurance Company (India), Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited (India), Highway LV (United Kingdom), Liberty General Insurance (India), The Oriental Insurance Company (India), Markerstudy Group (United Kingdom), Universal Sompo General Insurance Company (India).



Purchasing two wheeler insurance is mandatory by law. This insurance is vital to get financial protection against the damages that may occur due to an accident. Two wheeler insurance policy ensures that the vehicle is restored to its original condition without putting a dent in customersâ€™ finance. It will cover legal liability to pay for third-party losses.



On 9th February 2021, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited has launched Health AdvantEDGE, a health insurance policy. It protects expenses related to medical exigencies and other healthcare services.



Influencing Market Trend

- Need for Security Policies

- Rising Consumer Awareness across New Policies

Market Drivers

- Growing Insurance Offerings in Two-Wheeler Insurance

- Rising Road Accidents, Natural Calamities & Other Unfortunate Events

Opportunities:

- Development in Two Wheeler Insurance Services can create Opportunities for the Market Growth

Challenges:

- Regulatory Guidelines on the Two Wheeler Insurance Providers



Analysis by Type (Third-party Liability Insurance, Comprehensive Insurance), End-Use Verticals (Individuals, Commercials), Offerings (Roadside Assistance Cover, Cover for Loss / Theft of Key, Zero Depreciation), Service Type (Online, Offline)



The regional analysis of Global Two Wheeler Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Two Wheeler Insurance market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Two Wheeler Insurance market.