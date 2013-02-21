Twosome App Has Been Launched

Gottingen, Deutschland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Twosome is an app that Thomas Wanschik originally created to share special moments with his girlfriend. Now, the app is available on the market for other couples as well. One can get the app from the website http://www.twosomeapp.com/ . As a special offer for Valentine's day, the app is going to be available on a 50% off deal as well!



Twosome creates a link between lovers- a link that can be made by just bumping phones! The app makes sure that both the lovers will get the same loving and heartwarming messages at the same time- no matter how far they are from each other. So, both know that each one is thinking about the other one at the same moment. This is certainly a special gift for Valentine's day, for it will last for more than just one day. It will make sure that lovers stay linked together for a long, long time. Of course, the app would be a good gift for birthday or Christmas too, but in order to celebrate Valentine's Day, the app is going to be available in the market for 50% off!



In order for the app to work, one would just have to install Twosome on their phone and their lover’s phone. Once bumped, no further connection to the internet is required. So, even when someone doesn’t have any network, both of them will get the same notification at the same time. The app just costs $0.99 and is one of the most thoughtful gifts for Valentine’s Day. It is available worldwide on http://www.twosomeapp.com/ on both the App Store https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/twosome/id593977545?ls=1&mt=8 and Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.twosome



If you would like further information on Twosome, or if you have any questions, please contact:

Thomas Wanschik

Twosome

info@twosomeapp.com



Thomas Wanschik

Twosome

info@twosomeapp.com

