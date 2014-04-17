TX HR Staff Gets EzPaycheck Business Payroll Software 2014 Version with New Tax Rates Included

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The strength of Texas’s low tax burden comes from its lack of an income tax, making them one of seven such states in the U.S. However, TX employers still need to withhold federal income taxes, Medicare Tax, social security tax and other deductions from employees' paychecks. Payroll software developer halfpricesoft.com released the new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software for Texas business owners and HR staff. ezPaycheck 2014 payroll software includes the latest Federal and state tax tables and forms for Texas employers. Payroll software developers hope ezPaycheck payroll software will speed up paycheck process and help small businesses by more productive.



Priced at $89, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



“Texas businesses can now download ezPaycheck 2014 payroll software and begin the year with the new tax rates included!” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



EzPaycheck payroll software also includes the latest tax tables and tax forms for Texas customers peace of mind. In addition, this paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches. Designed with simplicity in mind, the new improved user interface is easy-to-use and straightforward for users who do not know much about payroll and computer. Customers can now process payroll checks effortlessly and less expensively in house without an accountant in staff.



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Halfpricesoft.com welcome new customers to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.



For More Information Please Contact:

Casey Yang, Director

halfpricesoft.com

3801 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

Fax: (866) 909-6448

http://www.halfpricesoft.com