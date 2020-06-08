Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 155 pages on title 'Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players such as Astrazeneca Plc. (United Kingdom), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) etc.



Industry Background:

Type 1 diabetes is also previously known by juvenile diabetes or diabetes mellitus. It is a multifactorial chronic and autoimmune condition throughout which the body produces a minute or no insulin in the pancreas. Insulin hormone is required by the body to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells to yield energy. Most of the diabetes cases can be categorized as type 1a autoimmune disease, where the destruction of pancreatic beta cells is observed, low production of insulin disrupts blood glucose homeostasis as well as minor cases of type 1b idiopathic diabetes mellitus. This kind of diabetes is rare and develops during adolescence or childhood, but can also be observed in adults. Frequent urination, increased hunger, excessive thirst, weight loss, and fatigue are some of the common symptoms. Diabetes diagnostic devices encompass lancets, test strips, analog blood meter along with insulin delivery devices such as insulin pump, insulin syringe, insulin pen, and insulin jet injectors.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Awareness among People, Technological Advancement in Insulin Delivery Devices, Rising Number of Chronic Diseases Associated With Diabetes and Increasing Government Initiatives for Diabetes Control.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Demand for Artificial Pancreas . The Diseases & Therapeutic Areas sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Players, such as Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Astrazeneca Plc. (United Kingdom), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Sanofi-Aventis US, LLC. (United States), DiaVacs, Inc. (United States), XOMA Corp. (United States), Biodel, Inc. (United States), Macrogenics, Inc. (United States) and Bayer Pharmaceuticals (Germany) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Key Developments in the Market:

On 25 June 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly have announced that both randomized controlled trials in the EASE Phase III program. Examining the use of empagliflozin in a grouping with insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes, met their primary endpoint. The prime efficacy endpoint, defined in together trials as the placebo-corrected change from baseline in A1C after 26 weeks of treatment, was met for all examined doses of empagliflozin (2.5, 10 and 25 mg).

On 1 Feb. 2019, The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended a new indication for the marketing authorization of Forxiga (dapagliflozin), after approving a confident opinion for use as an oral adjunct treatment to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes (T1D).



Market Drivers

- Rising Awareness among People

- Technological Advancement in Insulin Delivery Devices

- Rising Number of Chronic Diseases Associated With Diabetes

- Increasing Government Initiatives for Diabetes Control



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Artificial Pancreas

- Home Infusion Therapy for Diabetes Treatment



Restraints

- High Cost of Diagnosis and Treatment

- Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies



Opportunities

Strong Pipeline and Development of Molecules from Newer Class of Diabetes Drugs and Development of Non-Invasive Diabetes Diagnostics And Drug Delivery Devices

Challenges



Side Effects Associated With Diabetes Therapies



HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.



