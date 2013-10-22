Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019



GBI Research has released its latest report for the pharmaceuticals industry, “Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019”. There is currently a large number of blood glucose-lowering drugs in the crowded type 2 diabetes market indicated for the treatment of chronically high blood glucose. The market is led by Lantus, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.4 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the safer, more efficacious newer classes of drug (GLP-1 agonists, DPP-4 Inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors) are expected to capture substantial market shares, largely replacing older classes such as sulfonylureas and thiazolidinediones. Additionally, a variety of novel drugs belonging to these newer classes are due to enter the market, and are expected to offer a moderate improvement in terms of efficacy and safety. The price of these new therapies is expected to be high, but this is unlikely to hinder their uptake. As a result, as well as an overall increase in the prevalent population, GBI Research believes that the value of the global market has the potential to grow to reach $38.8 billion by 2019.



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Scope



- A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including the symptoms, pathogenesis, risk factors and diagnosis

- In-depth analysis of major glucose-lowering drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, strengths/weaknesses and overall commercial prospects. Includes a heat map comparing major drugs in terms of safety, efficacy and dosing parameters.

- Comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.

- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action

- Multi-scenario forecast data for the market up to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain

- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth



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Reasons to Buy



- Understand the many different types of type 2 diabetes therapies on the market, from the older, established classes of treatment to newer, moderately superior types of drug, and their positions in the treatment algorithm

- Understand the strengths and weaknesses of each product

- Understand the scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent

- Observe trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics

- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market.



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 1

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 6



2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 A Highly Competitive and Growing Market 7

2.2 Strong Pipeline Containing a Diverse Set of Products 8



3 Introduction 9

3.1 Epidemiology 9

3.2 Symptoms 9

3.3 Etiology 10

3.4 Pathophysiology 10

3.5 Co-morbidities and Complications 11

3.6 Classification 12

3.7 Prognosis 13

3.8 Diagnosis 13

3.9 Assessing Treatment Effectiveness 15

3.10 Treatment Algorithm 15

3.10.1 The Role of Insulin in Type 2 Diabetes 17

3.10.2 Non-insulin Diabetic Drugs 18

3.10.3 Other Drugs 20

3.11 GBI Research Report Guidance 20



4 Key Marketed Products 21

4.1 DPP-4 Inhibitors 21

4.1.1 Januvia (sitagliptin) – Merck & Co 21

4.1.2 Tradjenta (linagliptin) – Boehringer Ingelheim 23

4.1.3 Onglyza (saxagliptin) – Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca 24

4.1.4 Nesina (alogliptin) – Takeda 24

4.1.5 Galvus (vildagliptin) – Novartis 25

4.2 GLP-1 Agonists 26

4.2.1 Byetta and Bydureon (exenatide) – Bristol-Myers Squibb 26

4.2.2 Lyxumia (lixisenatide) – Sanofi 27

4.2.3 Victoza (liraglutide) – Novo Nordisk 28

4.3 Sulfonylureas 28

4.3.1 Glimepiride 28

4.3.2 Gliclazide 29

4.4 Thiazolidinediones 30

4.4.1 Actos (pioglitazone) – Takeda Pharmaceuticals Limited 30

4.4.2 Avandia (rosiglitazone) – GlaxoSmithKline 31

4.5 Other 32

4.5.1 Metformin 32

4.5.2 Lantus (insulin glargine) – Sanofi 33

4.5.3 Levemir (insulin detemir) – Novo Nordisk 34

4.5.4 Forxiga (dapagliflozin) – Bristol-Myers Squibb 35

4.6 Heat Map for Marketed Products 35



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5 Pipeline for Type 2 Diabetes 39

5.1 Overall Pipeline 39

5.2 Therapeutic Classes 40

5.3 Rate of Attrition 42

5.3.1 Failure Rate by Molecule Type 42

5.3.2 Failure Rate by Therapeutic Class 44

5.4 Reasons for Failure of Developmental Programs 46

5.5 Clinical Trial Duration 46

5.5.1 Duration by Molecule Type 46

5.5.2 Duration by Therapeutic Class 47

5.6 Clinical Trial Size 48

5.6.1 Clinical Trial Size by Molecule Type 49

5.6.2 Clinical Trial Size by Therapeutic Class 51

5.7 Promising Drugs in the Pipeline 53

5.7.1 LY-2189265 (dulaglutide) – Eli Lilly 53

5.7.2 Albiglutide – GlaxoSmithKline 53

5.7.3 LC15-044 (gemigliptin) – LG Life Sciences 54

5.7.4 TAK-875 – Takeda 54

5.7.5 Ipragliflozin – Astellas Pharma 55

5.7.6 LX-4211 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 55

5.7.7 Imeglimin – Poxel SA 56

5.7.8 CCX-140-B – ChemoCentryx 56

5.7.9 Semaglutide – Novo Nordisk A/S 57

5.7.10 PC-DAC Exendin-4 – ConjuChem Biotechnologies 57

5.8 Heat Map for Pipeline Products 57

5.9 Conclusion 60



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