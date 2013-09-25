Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019”. There is currently a large number of blood glucose-lowering drugs in the crowded type 2 diabetes market indicated for the treatment of chronically high blood glucose. The market is led by Lantus, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.4 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the safer, more efficacious newer classes of drug (GLP-1 agonists, DPP-4 Inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors) are expected to capture substantial market shares, largely replacing older classes such as sulfonylureas and thiazolidinediones.



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Additionally, a variety of novel drugs belonging to these newer classes are due to enter the market, and are expected to offer a moderate improvement in terms of efficacy and safety. The price of these new therapies is expected to be high, but this is unlikely to hinder their uptake. As a result, as well as an overall increase in the prevalent population, GBI Research believes that the value of the global market has the potential to grow to reach $38.8 billion by 2019.



Scope



A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including the symptoms, pathogenesis, risk factors and diagnosis

In-depth analysis of major glucose-lowering drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, strengths/weaknesses and overall commercial prospects. Includes a heat map comparing major drugs in terms of safety, efficacy and dosing parameters.

Comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action

Multi-scenario forecast data for the market up to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain

Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth



Browse All Diabetes Related Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/diabetes-market-reports-29.html



Reasons to Buy



Understand the many different types of type 2 diabetes therapies on the market, from the older, established classes of treatment to newer, moderately superior types of drug, and their positions in the treatment algorithm

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of each product

Understand the scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent

Observe trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market.



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