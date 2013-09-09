Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Type 2 Diabetes.

- A review of the Type 2 Diabetes products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Type 2 Diabetes.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Type 2 Diabetes pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Medinox, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

MedImmune LLC

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Euroscreen S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

FibroGen, Inc.

Ipsen S.A.

Piramal Healthcare Limited

Nycomed International Management GmbH

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Teijin Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biocon Limited

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Forest Laboratories, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Les Laboratoires Servier

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Sigma-Tau S.p.A.

VIVUS, Inc.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

Biodel Inc.

Bayer AG

Zosano Pharma, Inc.

MannKind Corporation

Halozyme Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

Alchemia Limited

Addex Pharmaceuticals

Evotec Aktiengesellschaft

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Genfit

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Mesoblast Ltd

PROLOR Biotech, Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ConjuChem Biotechnologies Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Flamel Technologies S.A.

CSL Limited

ProteoTech, Inc.

SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO.,LTD.

Yuhan Corporation

Theratechnologies Inc.

XOMA Ltd.

Immuron Limited

IPCA Laboratories Limited

Lipoxen PLC

LG Life Sciences, Ltd

Transition Therapeutics Inc.

SemBiosys Genetics Inc.

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Limited

Summit Corporation plc

Phynova Group Ltd

DiaMedica Inc.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

Debiopharm Group

Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Betagenon AB

Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd

ActogeniX NV

Camurus AB

Sirtris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

reMYND

Metabolex, Inc

Celon Pharma Sp. z o.o.

Cortendo Invest AB

Spherix Incorporated

Arisaph Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AngioChem Inc.

Allozyne, Inc.

Metabolic Solutions Development Co.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.

Melior Discovery, Inc.

Diabetology Limited

Braasch Biotech LLC

Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

Theracos, Inc.

Versartis, Inc.

Kainos Medicine, Inc.

Nordic Bioscience a/s

Virobay Inc.

NOXXON Pharma AG

Avaxia Biologics, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Transtech Pharma, Inc.

BRIDGE BIORESEARCH PLC

Targacept, Inc.

N-Gene Research Laboratories, Inc.

Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

ChemoCentryx, Inc.

USV Limited.

Verva Pharmaceuticals Limited

Exsulin Corporation

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

NasVax Ltd.

Stelic Institute & Co.

Vybion, Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Alize Pharma Group

Ardelyx, Inc.

Heptares Therapeutics Ltd.

Receptos, Inc.

MicroDose Therapeutx, Inc.

Sirona Biochem Corp

XBiotech USA, Inc.

Connexios Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Serometrix, LLC

PharmaIN Corporation

Stempeutics Research Private Limited

SignPath Pharma Inc



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