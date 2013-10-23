Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2019: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- “Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2019 A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019”. There is currently a large number of blood glucose-lowering drugs in the crowded type 2 diabetes market indicated for the treatment of chronically high blood glucose. The market is led by Lantus, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.4 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the safer, more efficacious newer classes of drug (GLP-1 agonists, DPP-4 Inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors) are expected to capture substantial market shares, largely replacing older classes such as sulfonylureas and thiazolidinediones.



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Additionally, a variety of novel drugs belonging to these newer classes are due to enter the market, and are expected to offer a moderate improvement in terms of efficacy and safety. The price of these new therapies is expected to be high, but this is unlikely to hinder their uptake. As a result, as well as an overall increase in the prevalent population, GBI Research believes that the value of the global market has the potential to grow to reach $38.8 billion by 2019.



Scope



A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including the symptoms, pathogenesis, risk factors and diagnosis

In-depth analysis of major glucose-lowering drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, strengths/weaknesses and overall commercial prospects. Includes a heat map comparing major drugs in terms of safety, efficacy and dosing parameters.

Comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action

Multi-scenario forecast data for the market up to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain

Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth



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Reasons to buy



Understand the many different types of type 2 diabetes therapies on the market, from the older, established classes of treatment to newer, moderately superior types of drug, and their positions in the treatment algorithm

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of each product

Understand the scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent

Observe trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market.



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Epidemiology

2.2 Symptoms

2.3 Etiology

2.4 Pathophysiology

2.5 Co-morbidities and Complications

2.6 Classification

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Diagnosis

2.9 Assessing Treatment Effectiveness

2.10 Treatment Algorithm

2.10.1 The Role of Insulin in Type 2 Diabetes

2.10.2 Non-insulin Diabetic Drugs

2.10.3 Other Drugs 21



3 Key Marketed Products

3.1 Metformin

3.2 DPP-4 Inhibitors

3.2.1 Januvia (sitagliptin) – Merck & Co

3.2.2 Tradjenta (linagliptin) – Boehringer Ingelheim

3.2.3 Onglyza (saxagliptin) – Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca

3.2.4 Nesina (alogliptin) – Takeda

3.2.5 Galvus (vildagliptin) – Novartis

3.2.6 Tenelia (teneligliptin) – Daiichi Sankyo and Mitsubishi Tanabe

3.3 GLP-1 Agonists

3.3.1 Byetta and Bydureon (exenatide) – Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.3.2 Lyxumia (lixisenatide) – Sanofi

3.3.3 Victoza (liraglutide) – Novo Nordisk

3.4 Sulfonylureas

3.4.1 Glimepiride

3.4.2 Gliclazide

3.5 Thiazolidinediones

3.5.1 Actos (pioglitazone) – Takeda Pharmaceuticals Limited

3.5.2 Avandia (rosiglitazone) – GlaxoSmithKline

3.6 Long-Acting Insulins

3.6.1 Lantus (insulin glargine) – Sanofi

3.6.2 Levemir (insulin detemir) – Novo Nordisk

3.6.3 Tresiba and Ryzodeg (Insulin degludec) – Novo Nordisk

3.7 SGLT-2 Inhibitors

3.7.1 Forxiga (dapagliflozin) – Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.7.2 Invokana (canagliflozin) – Janssen

3.8 Heat Map for Marketed Products



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Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/type-2-diabetes-market-to-2019-a-shifting-treatment-algorithm-and-intensified-competition-expected-to-drive-growth-by-2019-report.html



Type 2 Diabetes Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019”. There is currently a large number of blood glucose-lowering drugs in the crowded type 2 diabetes market indicated for the treatment of chronically high blood glucose. The market is led by Lantus, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.4 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the safer, more efficacious newer classes of drug (GLP-1 agonists, DPP-4 Inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors) are expected to capture substantial market shares, largely replacing older classes such as sulfonylureas and thiazolidinediones.



Additionally, a variety of novel drugs belonging to these newer classes are due to enter the market, and are expected to offer a moderate improvement in terms of efficacy and safety. The price of these new therapies is expected to be high, but this is unlikely to hinder their uptake. As a result, as well as an overall increase in the prevalent population, GBI Research believes that the value of the global market has the potential to grow to reach $38.8 billion by 2019.



Global Diabetes Market Report: 2013 Edition

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Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high blood glucose (blood sugar) either because insulin production is inadequate, or because the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin, or both. Prediabetes happens when a person's blood glucose levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes and Gestational diabetes are the three types of diabetes. There are mainly three types of diabetes treatment which include insulin, oral antidiabetic drug (OAD) and glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1).



The report examines the diabetes market on a global scale and its various segments and also provides detailed information regarding the key regional markets. The region that has the largest diabetic population is Western Pacific followed by South East Asia and other regions. In terms of prevalence rate, the largest region is Middle East and North Africa accompanied by North America and Caribbean. Europe is the market leader in the insulin market worldwide whereas North America accounts for the largest share in the global GLP-1 market.



Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2012-2016

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Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market to grow at a CAGR of 35.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Increase in Diabetic Population Worldwide. The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market has also been witnessing the Increased Focus on Combination Therapies. However, the Availability of Effective Surgical Treatments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC region; it also covers the Global Diabetic Retinopathy market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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