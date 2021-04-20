Type of Business, Number of Users and Accounting Experience Contribute to Which QuickBooks Edition Would Suit Best

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The QuickBooks Enterprise an advanced version of the Pro and Premier. With the ability to track over 100,000 customers and vendors with up to 30 users in the company data file, the Enterprise version of QuickBooks comes with a Full Service Plan that includes unlimited technical support, a free upgrade to the most current Enterprise version, as well as online data backup option.



QuickBooks Enterprise gives out the feel of an ERP without making the switch to full-on business management software with invoicing, expense tracking, contact management, project management, job costing, and more. The software starts at $1,213 per year for one user and is best suited for bigger businesses or businesses that anticipate significant growth occurring in the near future. According to E-Tech's John Rocha, this version of QuickBooks would just be the right fit if a business has employees in specialized roles and functions, with multiple locations that need to be tracked and managed.



QuickBooks Premier, on the other hand, is best suited for small to medium-sized businesses with five users or fewer in need of strong accounting and industry-specific accounting features. QuickBooks Premier hosts several features and more than 200 integrations and comes in the standard edition, Contractor, Manufacturing & Wholesale, Non-profit, Professional Services, Accountant, or Retail. These different editions offer advanced features and reporting specific to a business's industry, allowing 1 to 5 users in comparison to QuickBooks Pro's 3 user limit.



QuickBooks Premier comes with three pricing options, a license for $649.99, and a yearly subscription of Premier Plus for $499.99 per year, or Premier Plus Payroll for $949.99 per year.



"As business needs change, QuickBooks Enterprise does allow you to add more users - up to a maximum of 30 users – and is available in 1-10 user, and 30-user licenses. You can add users up to a 10-user license. If you currently have 10 users, you can upgrade to a 30-user license," Rocha said. "Under these circumstances, most small businesses do not realize that QuickBooks Enterprise may not be the software they need especially if they do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Most company files do not exceed those limits and in such cases, QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the required features at a very economical price."



E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Downgrade and Data Conversion Service can downgrade an Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly -with no loss of information. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk