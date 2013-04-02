Tyra, Oprah, and Wendy Williams Have Talked About It, but the Real Problem Hasn't Been Addressed Until Now

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- After Chris Rock’s movie Good Hair, which prompted a nationwide discourse on “good hair”, styling black hair became a hot topic. So hot that Tyra Banks, Oprah Winfrey, and Wendy Williams all talked about weaves, lace-front wigs, and falls. None of them got to the root—or the scalp—of the problem. Now, Dr. Seymour Weaver is talking about the bigger issues: how to stop thinning hair and avoid permanent baldness.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide, Seymour Weaver III, MD goes many steps further than defining “good hair”. He talks about what is really causing so many women, especially African-American women, to go through the traumatic experience of hair loss, including: scalp infections, medications, genetics, and hair styling. While many women turn to weaves when they discover that their hair is not as thick as it used to be or they uncover a bald patch, these only make the problem worse. The answer is not in synthetics, it is in the medical community.



Women who have this problem are not alone: Naomi Campbell was recently spotted with a noticeable bald patch, and she is not the only one. Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears are rumored to have similar conditions. Although experts have speculated that the British supermodel’s hair loss is now irreversible, suspecting that she has waited too long to have it treated, it is not too late for many other women, as long as they are armed with the knowledge that they need.



Dr. Weaver provides women with the information that they need, before they befall a similar fate. By recognizing what is going on and understanding that hiding the problem will only make it worse, women can save their hair. Now, it is time for a national discussion on the reasons women are losing their hair.



Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit:

BlackHairLossGuide.com and DrSeymourWeaver.com



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver.



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver(at)drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770