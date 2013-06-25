TYZU Cartoon Plans Donating 50% Royalties to Charities

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- TYZU is an animation development team, Loving to create cute characters, funny cartoons, and video games. design cool T-shirts, hats, shoes, toys, cups, etc. Since founded in 2009, TYZU have created a series of cute cartoon characters and funny cartoon videos. On YouTube, TYZU cartoon has got more than 1.6 million views. On Zazzle, their cartoon T-shirts are one of the hot selling items.



Now, TYZU is ready to donate 50% of royalty income for charity. They are seeking suitable charity organizations in Canada, USA, UK and Australia. "We are not those big and rich guys. We are just some small people but with big hearts. Each T-shirt sold we get 2 or 3 bulks only, but we do like to donate a half out and do enjoy the happiness when we know we can help some kids or patients in hospital." said Victor Ma, the producer in TYZU.



"We are kind of curious about how good we can do it, can we make it... let's say $1,000 in a month? And how long we will use when we can make a $10,000 donation for charities ." continued Victor.



Selling things in stores or streets and cut a share to donate to charity is not a new idea, but TYZU will do it in a new way. Since TYZU is just a small team of arts, short of hands, they will do this sell-and-donate online entirely. "Perhaps you will call us crazy guys, but we plan to realize this dream via Internet and social networks, a big Million dollars donation for charity, in a year!" added Victor.



So what kind of charity organizations they will donate to?



"The one likes social networks. We do not like to do those traditional but boring things, we like to do exciting and funny things, we are cartoon guys, remember?" Victor explained, "If the charity organization can combine us to have some fun online, interact with their fans and followers daily, that is our favourite."



While TYZU Wonder Jungle was initially developed as a children's cartoon that would provide children with real-world lessons in a fun and engaging way, the film has garnered tremendous popularity among adults. Now, they are planning to provide sicking kids another real-world needs: funds support. If any charity organization is interested at this plan, please contact TYZU team to make it happen and succeed.



Help children is good, and fun!



Contact:

Victor J. Ma

E-mail: info@tyzu.com