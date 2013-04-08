U-Myna Receives Overwhelming Reviews from Listeners Around the Globe

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- U-Myna, an emerging Russian pop band, has recently received an overwhelming response from listeners around the world, for its latest tracks. Upon their release, the songs by Umyna were recently showered with awe-inspiring reviews on its social network pages.



Dharamveer Sharma, an advertising manager based in Amsterdam, posted on U-Myna’s Facebook wall, “Hey, I was just listening to internet radio. On it they played Paris, and I just want to thank you guys for that song. That song made my mood for the day. Hope to hear more from you guys. Psycho, go free, co**ne crazy mind of mine was bamboozled by your song. Cheers!”



A Russian music admirer Ankita Bhowmick from India praised Umyna for their catchy tunes. She stated, “Describing your music is simply inexplicable. The music is extremely compelling. It takes me to another world and tickles my senses. Keep on composing new stuffs and help us to explore the world of music more and more. Best of luck fellas”



Formed by three highly passionate musicians, Mickey, Mackey and Rabbi, U-Myna was launched in mid of 2012 with four exclusive songs titled – Forecast, Planet Parade, Paris and Sound of Love. These talented musicians, through their songs, beautifully counterpoint the 80’s pop which is still missed and recalled by every music lover. Their music reminds listeners of the evergreen singers like Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Tracy Chapman, and many other legends.



U-Myna romantic and foot tapping numbers are now available on every major search engine and is loved my many listeners around the world. The Russian pop band has successfully brought the era that was once popular for bringing out the most melodious tracks of all time.



The band, too follow this cult, and takes a step forward in providing listeners with a blend of old culture with new instruments. Surely, U-Myna is hoping to become one of the only bands to provide listeners with this new yet old form of music.



