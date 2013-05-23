U-Myna to Launch New Music Videos After 'Planet Parade'

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- After receiving a wide appreciation for their last music video, ‘Planet Parade’, Umyna will now be launching new music videos of their other songs. The band has taken this decision after the innumerable requests they received on social networking pages, by their followers and fans, to release the new videos.



In December 2012, U-Myna has released four fresh tracks on internet, titled ‘Planet Parade’, ‘Forecast’, ‘Paris’ and ‘Sound of Love’. After the overwhelming response from the listeners from Russia, India, US, and other parts of world, the band picked further momentum after they released a music video of one of their popular song ‘Planet Parade’.



Upon its release, Planet Parade also received the favorable review for being a soothing track and well directed music video. After which Umyna further decided to turn their remaining songs into music videos.



U-Myna is known for providing their listeners with a range of romantic and foot tapping numbers. The band’s tracks are now available on every major social networking platform, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, MySpace, and others. Furthermore, their songs are appreciated and loved my many listeners around the globe. The reason behind the success of their songs lays in the soulful mood they effectively create.



The Russian band has brought the era that was once popular for bringing out the evergreen harmonious tracks, comprising of techno rock and pop. With their emerging popularity, U-Myna is surely on a way to become one of the only bands to provide listeners with this new yet old form of music.



About U-Myna

Formed by three highly passionate musicians, Mickey, Mackey and Rabbi, U-Myna was launched in mid of 2012 with four exclusive songs titled – Forecast, Planet Parade, Paris and Sound of Love. These talented musicians, through their songs, beautifully counterpoint the 80’s pop which is still missed and recalled by every music lover. Their music reminds listeners of the evergreen singers like Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Tracy Chapman, and many other legends.



