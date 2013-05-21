U-Save Moving and Storage Offers Reasonably Priced Moving Services in Grand Rapids and Lansing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Moving is a difficult process. Along with the emotional struggle of adjusting to a new town, there is a huge financial cost involved with moving people, vehicles, and possessions across a country.



Whether moving within the city or out-of-state, one Grand Rapids moving company wants to help residents safely get their possessions wherever they need to go. That company is U-Save Moving and Storage, a team of Grand Rapids movers that aims to simplify the moving process with reasonable prices and years of industry experience.



U-Save Moving and Storage offers local moving services to residents of Grand Rapids, Lansing, and surrounding areas. The company can move residents anywhere in mid-Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Portage, Battle Creek, Albion, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Flint, Howell, Brighton, and East Lansing.



As a company spokesperson explains, the local moving services offered by U-Save Moving and Storage are priced to be as competitive as possible without resorting to cutting corners:



“Our local moving services offer reasonable pricing and expert service. We go to work quickly to meet any moving deadline set by the customer. We take great pride in handling local moves from beginning to end – including full packing and unpacking services throughout mid-Michigan.”



Along with offering local moving services, U-Save Moving and Storage also offers expert long distance moving services. In fact, as the spokesperson for U-Save Moving and Storage explains, the company welcomes the challenge of long distance moving:



“We’ve safely moved people and their possessions from Michigan to Los Angeles, Seattle, Maine, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and many other states. We’re not afraid to go the extra mile when moving possessions across the country, and we promise to get everything unpacked in the same condition it was in when we packed it up.”



At the USaveMovingAndStorage.com official website, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the team of Lansing movers. At that site, visitors will find contact information, moving rates, a moving checklist, and other information designed to make the moving process as easy as possible.



About U-Save Moving and Storage

U-Save Moving and Storage is a mid-Michigan moving company that aims to offer expert, reasonably-priced moving services to residents of Grand Rapids and Lansing. Along with performing local moves, U-Save Moving and Storage can also perform long distance moves throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: http://usavemovingandstorage.com