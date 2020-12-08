UAB EPayBlock, a Safe, Simple and Secure Electronic Money & Payment Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- UAB Epayblock is an electronic money and payment services platform which can be used for a wide range of financial transactions including direct debits, payment transactions, credit transfers, etc. The app helps users take control of their finances quickly, simply and securely. And it can be used of individual users, merchants and business owners. They have to open separate accounts based on their operations. They can open and manage their account online through a simple interface.



The epayblock platform is backed by industry-standard encryption and authentication system with no-nonsense security. Regulated by the Central Bank of Lithuania, users can be assured that their money is safe with a trusted banking partner. Personal IBAN accounts can be created by EEA and non-EEA users. The same holds for business and merchant accounts as well. The fee for opening an account is nominal and the benefits are high. A detailed price list can be obtained from the website and one can start the account opening process by clicking on the Apply button on the home page and follow the subsequent instructions.



UAB epayblock is an Electronic Money Institution licensed by the Bank of Lithuania. The institution operates within the regulatory framework of the European Central Bank. The institution offers personal, business and merchant accounts.



