UAC Global Expands Business with Investments in Alternative and Renewable Energy Projects

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- UAC Global Public Limited Company is pleased to share that they have recently expanded their business with investments in alternative and renewable energy projects. Founded in 1995, UAC operates in 4 crucial businesses: Trading chemicals and equipment in the energy, petroleum and industrial sector; manufacturing business in clean and renewable energy; chemical manufacturing in latex emulsion and polymer; and the Utilities business with power plants across the nation. UAC is determined to operate their businesses in a clean and environment friendly way. The company had celebrated its 25th Anniversary last year and has gained a reputation for always seeking ways to improve and develop their business model to meet the rapid economic changes and trends. The UAC GROUP creates High Value Products that are environment friendly. The company also promotes and supports operations under the Operation Excellence Framework for the mutual benefit of all shareholders and customers.



About UAC Global Public Company Limited

UAC Global Public Company Limited listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand has power plants all over Thailand and also imports and distributes chemicals and equipment in the energy, petroleum and industrial sectors. UAC has also expanded its business by investing in alternative energy and renewable energy projects.



Media Contact



UAC Global Public Company Limited

Address: 1 TP&T Building, 19th Floor, Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 19,

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Chatuchak

Bangkok, Thailand

Phone: 02-936-1701-6

Email: Info@uac.co.th

Website: https://www.uac.co.th/th/home