UAE Bank Faces $100 Million Compliance Penalty

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- We continue to see many examples of action being taken against organizations and institutions that fall short where regulatory compliance is concerned. One of the most recent is Mashreqbank, which is based in the United Arab Emirates. The bank was fined $100 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services for violating sanctions regulations and also for not having an adequate compliance program in place. Thousands of payments were flagged by the New York State Department of Financial Services as being problematic. Despite the bank's own compliance and risk management department also flagging issues much earlier on, no action was taken. It took several years for the bank to make any actual changes to its operating procedures and, as a result, the $100 million penalty is being applied, as well as a requirement to report on the status and sustainability of the bank's compliance program.



Legal and regulatory jobs are at the heart of good governance and building a robust team is vital to ensuring compliance. Larson Maddox works with organizations requiring hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house and has a wealth of experience and insight into the market for legal and regulatory jobs. The firm partners with enterprises across a very wide range of different industries, including life sciences, retail and media, manufacturing, consumer goods and technology and financial services. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions Larson Maddox is able to create options for any type of hiring need and adapt to focus on the requirements of the business, whether they are for experienced talent or senior executive roles. There is significant demand for talented people to fill legal and regulatory jobs today and the firm has built a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals in order to create options for every situation.



One of the benefits clients and candidates enjoy when it comes to working with Larson Maddox is the nationwide reach that the firm has in the UK, which includes cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce, which provides access to unique global networks. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The internal team is a major asset at Larson Maddox and the firm has invested heavily in development. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different legal and regulatory jobs available via Larson Maddox today, including Assistant General Counsel [Corporate Finance], Compliance Analyst and Labor and Employment Associate.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.