New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the construction industry in the UAE. It contains detailed data on market dynamics along with latest industry happenings, industry players and happening projects in the UAE. "UAE Construction: Market Update" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in the UAE. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UAE construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
UAE Construction: Market Update" provides you with the following:
- Construction Highlights
- Construction Output by Sector
- Market Growth Dynamics by Sector
- Market Growth Comparison
- Key Market Drivers and Indicators
- Latest Construction Projects
- Leading Construction Companies
- Latest Construction Industry News.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your understanding of the construction industry in the UAE.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed market growth dynamics by sector, as well as by market comparison.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to market dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the companies active in the UAE construction market.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest construction projects and industry news in the UAE.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Al Futtaim Carillion LLC, National Petroleum Construction Company, Drake & Scull International PJSC, Arabtec Holding PJSC
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
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