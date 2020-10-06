Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The UAE Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the The UAE Defense Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are - Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Gulf Logistics and Naval Support, Abu Dhabi Systems Integration, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems Plc, Raytheon, Rolls-Royce Plc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales, The Boeing Company.



Summary

The UAE Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025



Summary



The UAE Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.



This report offers detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- The the UAE defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

- Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the the UAE defense industry.



Scope



- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of seven states that has grown to emerge as one of the Middle East's most important economic centres. The country is located on the South East end of the Arabian Peninsula in the Persian Gulf and is blessed with vast oil and gas reserves.

- Between 2016 and 2020, the UAE's annual defense expenditure stood at an average of US$26.6 billion per year and this is expected to increase to an average of US$37.8 billion over the forecast period. The country is expected to invest US$70 billion cumulatively in capital expenditure over the forecast period.

- The protection of vital infrastructure, the country's territorial dispute with Iran, and ongoing domestic defense industry building initiatives are expected to drive the country's future defense spending.



Reasons to buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the the UAE defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

- A deep qualitative analysis of the the UAE defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Gulf Logistics and Naval Support

Abu Dhabi Systems Integration

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems Plc

Raytheon

Rolls-Royce Plc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales

The Boeing Company



