Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of UAE Defense Sector Opportunity Analysis market report to its offering

Over the past few years UAE's defense industry has achieved significant progress and considerable traction, as a result of the guidance and directives from the countrys leadership to broad-base its economic structure and resources to be able to reduce dependence on oil by 2030. While the larger focus is on developing local industries and manufacturing, the development of the defense industry is a specific but crucial aspect of that wider vision.



In the gulf region the UAE is at the forefront of defense and military industries and defense procurement. While UAEs military supplies are mostly imported, its defense industries have established an international reputation with multiple capabilities with respect to army, navy, air force related capabilities and manufacturing. They have sophisticated, high tech capabilities, derived from joint ventures with major international companies and the resultant technology transfer and this has helped to put them on the road to defense self-sufficiency.



UAE Defense Sector Opportunity Analysis research report by KuicK Research gives comprehensive insight on following issues pertaining to development of defense market in UAE:



Defense market Overview

Defense Market Dynamics

Emerging Market Trends

Defense Contracts & Equipment Procurement

Defense Contract & Offset Policy



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156538/uae-defense-sector-opportunity-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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